EVERETT (AP) — An Everett man accused of beating a jail guard unconscious in December 2016 has had his case dismissed.
The Everett Herald reports 29-year-old Ammar Kasim Al-Rubaie was considered too mentally ill to participate in his own defense, according to a judge’s order filed this month in Snohomish County Superior Court.
A medical report indicated that after two 90-day stays at Western State Hospital, and various combinations of medications, he continued to exhibit symptoms of delusions, disorganized thinking, probable hallucinations and poor insight and judgment.
A doctor wrote that Al-Rubaie was unlikely to get better.
He was a maximum security inmate at the Snohomish County Jail on Dec. 23, 2016, when he attacked corrections deputy Samuel Chen.
Al-Rubaie has been referred for a mental health evaluation, with the possibility of being admitted for involuntary treatment.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.