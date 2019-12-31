Man charged with murder of man along logging road
SKYKOMISH (AP) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Snohomish County man whose body was found along a Skykomish logging road last week.
KOMO-TV reports Brandt Stewart was shot in the head and found by a hiker on Dec. 23, according to his family. His backpack and wallet were missing.
Over the weekend, investigators identified 32-year-old Jeremy Staeheli as the suspect and tracked him to Red Bluff, Calif., said Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff’s Office.
That was where he was arrested Sunday as he left a hotel room. Staeheli was then booked into jail in California for investigation of murder and is now awaiting extradition back to Washington, Abbott said.
On Monday, Staeheli was charged in King County Superior Court with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Bail is set for $2 million and an arraignment is scheduled for January 13.
Judge sanctions prosecutor for misconduct
EVERETT (AP) — A Washington state judge sanctioned a prosecutor for misconduct in a robbery and shooting case that resulted in the suspect being released, according to court documents.
Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Rutherford was ordered to apologize to the defense attorney, police and her colleagues in the Snohomish County prosecutor’s office, The Everett Herald reported Sunday.
Superior Court Judge Anita Farris ordered the sanctions in a Dec. 5 ruling that said Rutherford withheld and destroyed evidence, threatened a witness into testifying and repeatedly lied to the court.
Farris also ordered Rutherford to take classes in legal ethics and study case law and professional standards.
“Rutherford’s acts interfered with the administration of justice,” Farris wrote. “They resulted in a serious violent crime during which a human being was shot being decided based on her conduct rather than the merits of the charge.”
The case involved the shooting of a 17-year-old in the leg during an alleged drug deal Jan. 28. An 18-year-old suspect was charged with first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. Farris dismissed the case and ordered the suspect release in June.
Rutherford defended her actions in court documents, saying life circumstances including a medical procedure and a bereavement delayed her preparation for trial. She remains employed with the prosecutor’s office but could not immediately be reached for comment.
County Prosecutor Adam Cornell plans to conduct a “thorough and objective examination” to determine if further action is needed, he said.
