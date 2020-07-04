LAKE CAVANAUGH — A man was injured in a boating accident Friday afternoon on Lake Cavanaugh.
A 19-year-old male fell off the bow of a boat at about 3:30 p.m. Friday and was sucked into the boat’s propeller, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Dills said.
The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
No information was yet available on the man’s identity or condition.
