BELLINGHAM (AP) — A man has died after being hit by a train in Bellingham.
Gus Melonas, a spokesman with BNSF Railway, told The Bellingham Herald that around 4:30 a.m., Saturday, a middle-aged man was on the railroad tracks at the crossing at Boulevard Park when he was hit by a train.
Melonas says the train, which was empty, was traveling from Canada back into Washington.
The man died, Melonas said. No other information about the man was immediately available.
The rail line was shut down for approximately two hours.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.