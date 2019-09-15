LOS ANGELES — A physical altercation escalated into a shooting in the Rose Bowl parking lot late Saturday that left one man dead and another injured, Pasadena police said.

The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m., three hours after the UCLA football game against the University of Oklahoma, police said in a prepared statement. Officers responded to a call about a fight in the area of Arroyo Boulevard and Seco Street and discovered the two victims.

Both men were transported to a local hospital, where Kamryn Stone, 18, of Los Angeles, died from his injuries, police said. The other individual, a 51-year-old man from Los Angeles, is recovering from a gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, but a preliminary investigation indicated the incident was not random in nature, police said.

No further details were available.

