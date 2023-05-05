SEATTLE — A man accused in the fatal shooting of a young man in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone in 2020 has pleaded guilty to murder.

Marcel Long, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in the death of 19-year-old Horace Anderson, The Seattle Times reported.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.