Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
Viviendo con Cornelia de Lange: Living with Cornelia de Lange
DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Maria Pegueros, a promising author, has completed her new book "Viviendo con Cornelia de Lange": an uplifting story of a struggling yet relentless mother whose unconditional love for her son beats the odds of having a disability.
Pegueros shares, "This little book is dedicated to so many parents who have asked me for help at Children's Health Pediatric Group in Texas. They have asked me to give conferences, information, and follow-up on this condition. Due to lack of time, I had not been able to publish it, but this is for you parents out there: Living with Cornelia de Lange as a family."
Published by Page Publishing, Maria Pegueros' poignant tale of a determined mother whose son has a disability shows an incredible life filled with overflowing strength and patience. This book also recognizes the bittersweet moments that turn into worries instead, finding solutions and setting no limitations to anybody, with or without a disability.
Readers who wish to experience this sentimental work can purchase "Viviendo con Cornelia de Lange" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.