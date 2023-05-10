Sales are ramping up while sellers take another step back 

  • Home values are up 1% from March to April, the largest jump since June and in line with historical norms.
  • Pending sales are gaining ground on 2022 figures, now standing 21% below last April.
  • The drought in new listings is deepening, with 28% fewer new listings than last year. 


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.