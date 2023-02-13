SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report on the declining number of marriages nationwide.
QuoteWizard found that the number of people getting married has dropped by 8% since 2011. The number of people getting divorced, meanwhile, has dropped by 17% over the last decade. "We found a drop in both marriages and divorces nationwide. Indicating that while fewer people are getting married, those who do are staying together.," said Nick VinZant, Sr. Research Analyst with QuoteWizard.
QuoteWizard's team of analysts found that nationwide, 49% of people are married, 11% of people are divorced and 33% of people have never been married. The number of people who are married or divorced varies from state-to-state by as much as 10 percent.
Key findings:
QuoteWizard's report also found that while the majority of states are seeing a decrease in marriage, four states are seeing an increase. Marriages increased by as much as 7% in Mississippi, Colorado, Utah and Montana.
You can view the full report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/marriage-and-divorce-rates
