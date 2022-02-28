.Periods of moderate rain will continue through the morning hours
today before tapering to scattered showers by the afternoon. Most of
the hydrologically significant rainfall is coming to an end this
morning, however, area rivers will likely to continue to rise across
Skagit and Snohomish Counties in response to persistent rainfall
over the last 24 to 36 hours.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Grays Harbor and Skagit. In west central Washington,
Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Marvin Olasky Joins Discovery Institute as New Senior Fellow
SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran journalist, professor, and distinguished author Marvin Olasky will join Discovery Institute and the Institute's Center for Science & Culture as a Senior Fellow on March 1st.
Olasky served as the editor in chief of World magazine from 1994 to 2022 and as dean of the World Journalism Institute that he helped to found during his time at World. Over his career, he also has served in various academic positions at the University of Texas at Austin, the King's College in New York City, and Patrick Henry College in Virginia.
Olasky has written more than 25 books, including The Tragedy of American Compassion and Reforming Journalism. Thanks to his work on The Tragedy of American Compassion,George W. Bush called him "compassionate conservatism's leading thinker."
"Marvin Olasky has been one of America's most influential writers and thinkers exploring the intersections of faith, culture, and public policy," said Discovery Institute President Steve Buri. "We are delighted and honored that he is joining Discovery as a Senior Fellow."
One of Olasky's first projects at Discovery will be launching Olasky Books, a free monthly email newsletter that will review new and recent books. He also will be working on book projects related to the relationship between science and culture.
"I've long admired Discovery's courageous work on Intelligent Design," said Olasky. "Entering my 70s I still like reading and recommending good books, but I'm less interested in writing about politics and more enthralled with exploring our Goldilocks universe and how it came to be."
Discovery Institute is a non-profit educational and research organization whose mission is to advance a culture of purpose, creativity, and innovation. It sponsors programs in areas such as economics, education, science and technology, bioethics, and artificial intelligence. Its Center for Science and Culture seeks to advance the understanding that human beings and nature are the result of intelligent design rather than a blind and undirected process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.