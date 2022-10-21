16 Oz Resealable Cans Designed for Multiple Servings Come in 4 Top Jones Soda Flavors

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a buzzy new product introduction slated for California this month, Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is set to expand its Mary Jones brand of cannabis-infused sodas with a new 100mg THC product that will come in the same four Jones fan-favorite flavors as the popular 10mg THC sodas that launched the line this summer. The new cannabis beverage will be packaged in 16 oz resealable, child-resistant, multi-serve cans designed for consumers to pace their consumption as they wish and to share with friends.

