 Mary Jones

Next Stage in Planned National Expansion for Cannabis-Infused Brand

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, today announced the upcoming expansion of its new Mary Jones cannabis-infused beverage brand to the state of Washington following a successful June launch in California. Washington ranks in the top 10 cannabis markets in the U.S. as well as one of the first with legalization dating back to 2012, making it a priority market for establishing and growing the Mary Jones business.


