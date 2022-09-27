BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bothell based company, Rent Mason Bees, and gardeners across the country are helping to protect and care for pollinators. For one week in October, Rent Mason Bees transforms their shop into a bustling harvesting center where millions of mason bee cocoons are cleaned and their nesting blocks are washed and sterilized. This helps remove predators like pollen mites, chalkbrood and Houdini fly larva which can harm these fragile pollinators when they emerge the following year. By taking proactive steps to protect these essential creatures, Rent Mason Bees is helping create a healthy environment for mason bees that are critical for pollinating gardens, crops and help maintain a healthy ecosystem.

