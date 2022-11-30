Massage Heights (PRNewsfoto/Massage Heights)

Massage Heights (PRNewsfoto/Massage Heights)

 By Massage Heights

Ten Recipients Received a $5,000 Scholarship as Part of New Industry Relations Initiative

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, a North America spa franchise brand offering high-quality massage, skincare and wellness services, recently launched a $50,000 scholarship program for massage therapy students and has announced the inaugural 2022 winners. In partnership with the Zenoti Foundation, the two organizations have gifted a $5,000 scholarship to 10 massage therapy students who are enrolled in a training program at a select group of U.S. massage therapy schools.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.