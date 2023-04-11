A large fishing vessel in Tacoma was still burning Monday morning after catching fire early Saturday, sparking concerns of air pollution and drawing firefighters to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

The shelter-in-place order that was issued for certain neighborhoods over the weekend was lifted Monday morning because of reduced smoke conditions, according to U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson and Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee. The order applied to Northeast Tacoma, Browns Point and Dash Point.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.