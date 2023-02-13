Sibul brings nearly three decades of effective leadership experience in the transportation industry, both in the private sector and with public agencies.
SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, has hired Matthew Sibul as transportation district business line lead for the firm's Southwest Mountain district.
In this role, Sibul leads operations, project delivery and client success to help grow WSP's transportation business in a five-state district that includes Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
"Matt is a proven and effective leader with decades of professional experience in the transportation industry," said Shaun Grimm, senior vice president and Southwest Mountain district lead. "He is excellent at managing teams and mentoring young professionals, and I'm very excited for his leadership to bolster our operations in this district."
Sibul has 29 years of transportation experience both for public agencies and in the private sector. His most recent role was head of sales and business development for an international train manufacturer with U.S. operations based in Salt Lake City.
Before that, Sibul served the Utah Transit Authority as director of government relations, chief planning officer and a senior program manager. He also has additional experience in corporate consulting.
Sibul is a licensed professional engineer and a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering.
WSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering, environment and professional services firms. Recognized on Fast Company's Brands that Matter List for 2022 as a top Community-Minded Business, WSP USA brings together engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals who are dedicated to collaborate in the best interests of serving local communities. WSP USA designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With more than 15,500 employees in 300 offices across the U.S., WSP partners with its clients to help communities prosper. wsp.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.