KIRKLAND, Wash., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GMAT Club is pleased to announce their MBA Summer Spotlight! This 2-day mega-event on June 13th and 14th will bring MBA applicants together with the World's Top Business Schools in a virtual atmosphere.
GMAT Club is hosting over 25 top business schools during 2 days from 6am-11am PST. Applicants get the chance to meet with the best business schools like Harvard Business School, Stanford GSB, MIT Sloan, Yale SOM and international programs like HEC Paris, INSEAD, ISB, and many more. Applicants can sign up to meet with representatives from each school in a Zoom room to learn about the program and get their questions answered. It's an opportunity to connect with other applicants and see what it will take for you to get in to a top MBA program. If applicants are worried about making a good first impression, they can take some tips on Zoom etiquette to learn how to put their best foot forward from the start.
In addition to meeting with business schools, applicants can join a meeting with highly qualified Admissions Consultants who want to support them on their MBA journey. Applicants can get a profile evaluation, ask about their chances, or simply listen to other's questions to learn more about the MBA application process.
If applicants can't join a meeting, they can tune in to YouTube to hear from MBA industry experts on relevant topics to the MBA journey and panelists on one of the following topics:
- Legendary GMAT 800 Instructors share their tips
- From Ashes to Admit Glory – extraordinary turn-around stories
- GMAT, GRE, EA, or No Test – Which is best for me?
- Borrowing $200K for MBA – Are you scared?
In case all of these amazing opportunities aren't enough, applicants can register for the fair now and will be eligible to win one of hundreds of prizes! The MBA Spotlight Virtual Fair will feature:
- Early bird incentive for signing up before the fair (1 week of GMAT Club tests)
- Small group meetings on Zoom with AdCom from over 20 top business schools
- Prize drawings at the end of each Zoom session
- Feature videos on GMAT Club's YouTube channel from 6am-11am PST each day of the event.
For more information and to view the MBA Spotlight schedule, visit GMAT Club!
GMAT Club is giving away over $20,000 in prizes, so sign up today!
Leading up to the MBA Spotlight Event, GMAT Club will be conducting interviews with some of the top business schools on Instagram Live, so check out the GMAT Club Instagram page daily!
