The addition of the European market will drive revenue growth in 2023

PRAGUE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Global Holdings, LLC ("MCG"), the world's largest provider of hemp-derived cannabinoids based out of Texas and Colorado, announced today the expansion of its European business via its affiliate European holding company, MC Wellness International, Limited, an Ireland LLC ("MCWI). MCWI, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MC Wellness SRO, has actively marketed its products worldwide.


