Thought leaders and health IT innovators to share successful strategies for reducing authorization burdens

SEATTLE, Wash., November 03, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in technology-enabled, evidence-based guidance, announces four of its interoperability experts will present two sessions at HLTH 2022 happening November 13-16, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The HLTH event brings together leaders from across the healthcare ecosystem to encourage connections and thought-provoking discussions that push the boundaries of health innovation.


