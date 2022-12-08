Brian McGuigan, LNC Chief Operating Officer (PRNewsfoto/Laird Norton Company)

 By Laird Norton Company

 Jeff Vincent to retire after 22 years at helm

SEATTLE, December 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laird Norton Company (LNC) today announced the appointment of Brian McGuigan as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. McGuigan will follow current CEO, Jeff Vincent, who is retiring after 22 years as the company's leader.  Vincent will remain as an advisor to the Laird Norton Board of Directors to assist with the transition until he formally retires on June 30, 2023.


