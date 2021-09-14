SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Birchview Memory Care, a 60-unit senior living community in Sedro-Woolley, Washington. The community was part of a seven-property portfolio MedCore purchased in July 2020 with locations in Washington State and Southern California.

"Birchview is the go-to destination for memory support in the Northwest Washington area," said Brian Bollich, Partner. "We are pleased with our investment in Birchview and the success in operations during the 14 months MedCore owned it. There were several milestones accomplished in the past year, including occupancy stability during COVID and meaningful capital improvements."

The community will continue to be managed by Senior Services of America ("SSA") of Tacoma, WA. SSA also manages seven other MedCore assets in Washington State, Oregon and California. 

MedCore currently operates 15 senior living communities in Texas, Arizona, Utah, California, Washington and Oregon. In addition, MedCore has two senior living projects under construction, both of which will open in 2022. This will bring their seniors housing portfolio to 17 assets with approximately 3,700 beds.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medcore-announces-the-sale-of-birchview-memory-care-in-washington-state-301376727.html

SOURCE MedCore Partners

