Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Birchview Memory Care, a 60-unit senior living community in Sedro-Woolley, Washington. The community was part of a seven-property portfolio MedCore purchased in July 2020 with locations in Washington State and Southern California.
"Birchview is the go-to destination for memory support in the Northwest Washington area," said Brian Bollich, Partner. "We are pleased with our investment in Birchview and the success in operations during the 14 months MedCore owned it. There were several milestones accomplished in the past year, including occupancy stability during COVID and meaningful capital improvements."
The community will continue to be managed by Senior Services of America ("SSA") of Tacoma, WA. SSA also manages seven other MedCore assets in Washington State, Oregon and California.
MedCore currently operates 15 senior living communities in Texas, Arizona, Utah, California, Washington and Oregon. In addition, MedCore has two senior living projects under construction, both of which will open in 2022. This will bring their seniors housing portfolio to 17 assets with approximately 3,700 beds.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.