SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmarTek21, a global AI solutions company, has announced its partnership with Medtech Global, the largest provider of General Practice Management Software (PMS) in New Zealand, by joining the Medtech ALEX® Partnership Programme. The partnership will make SmarTek21's healthcare solution, IntelliTek Health's Clinical Virtual Assistant (CVA), simple for general practice to adopt by providing a secure and seamless connection to the Practice Management System. IntelliTek Health's CVA allows care providers to utilize voice commands for dictation during consultations, prescribing and changing medications, and scheduling follow-up appointments. It also offers clickless and voice navigation through the electronic medical record, reducing the administrative burden on clinicians. As a result, clinical staff will have more capacity and capabilities, extending outside the physical walls of a clinic and into patients' homes with the help of this Gartner-validated AI-based technology.


