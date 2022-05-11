...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 AM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Melanna Carroll Appointed Chief People Officer of Fresh to Steer Talent Architecture
Melanna Carroll appointed Chief People Officer of Fresh to steer talent architecture, from candidate to alumni, building into the next stage of growth.
BELLEVUE, Wash., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fresh Consulting, a design-led software, hardware, and robotics innovation company that offers end-to-end integrated services, announced it has named Melanna J. Carroll as Chief People Officer (CPO). The first to take on this new role, Carroll will architect the people journey map at Fresh, from candidate to alumni, building into the next stage of growth.
Founder and CEO Jeff Dance said, "Melanna Carroll's role as Chief People Officer is an integral part of preparing Fresh for future scaling by empowering our people and culture, which is critical for our holistic growth. Melanna's deep first-hand experience in the strategy, software, and hardware spaces makes her an ideal leader of Fresh's people functions."
As it enters its fifteenth year, Fresh's consistent scaling as a fast-growing company has resulted in a global team of 380 employees and counting, along with the acquisition of four companies.
Carroll joins Fresh with a twenty-year track record of guiding tech startups through new phases of exponential growth and maturity via ethical influence, data-driven playbooks, strong relationships, and business savvy. Prior to Fresh, she served in a variety of tech industry leadership roles, most recently at Unsupervised, a company pioneering algorithmic AI. Carroll has successfully led organization and talent integration through numerous acquisitions at SoftBank Robotics-backed Zume, Vista Equity portfolios, and DraftKings.
"Crafting a people experience where talent thrives does not happen by chance: it's iterative and intentional," Carroll said. "My focus will be nourishing our teams with new organizational excellence programs, transformational listening mechanisms, and learning and development that builds and sustains diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, and accessibility."
Melanna holds an MBA with a focus on Globalization and Product Innovation from The College of Saint Rose, earned her Bachelor's of Science in Psychology and English from SUNY, and is certified via Boston's HR Certification Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.