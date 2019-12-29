TACOMA (AP) — The memorial service has been scheduled for a Western Washington sheriff's deputy who died in a car crash while rushing to assist other officers last week.
Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Cooper Dyson, 25, will be honored with a public service at 1 p.m. Monday at the Tacoma Dome. The street procession will begin at 11 a.m. at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Dyson died on December 21 after his patrol car crashed into a commercial building while he was on his way to back up two fellow officers already dispatched to a house in Parkland for an urgent domestic violence call.
Dyson had been with the department since 2018.
He is survived by his 2-year-old child and his pregnant wife.
It was the first motor vehicle collision death of a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy since 1941.
