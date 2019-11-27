Sitting atop the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Coastal Christmas tree this year will be a mermaid, looking out over the crowd and keeping an eye on Anacortes.
The mermaid, which will sit on the two-story-high crab pot Christmas tree, is being formed by a group of seniors at Anacortes High School. Art teacher Pilar Burkland selected Sara Neville, Mia Sullivan, Pierson Nordmark and Andrew Knapp to create the holiday creation.
Their mermaid topper will be unveiled at the annual Coastal Christmas tree lighting from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 6.
The art students have spent more than a week already creating the mermaid’s torso and tail from cardboard and chicken wire and adding plaster to keep the creation together. Up next is paint.
Oh, and the mermaid’s head.
Neville is combining different classes to make the head possible. First, she sculpted it with clay, adding in details and creating the face she wanted their marine creature to have.
Then, she took it to her aerospace manufacturing class at the Northwest Career and Technical Academy. There, the clay model will be used to create a fiberglass and resin piece to top off the sculpture.
Nordmark said the group was given the chance to design the topper themselves. At first, they were going to go with a whale, but thought a mermaid would stand out a little more.
They were also given the chance to choose the materials to use. They chose plaster over paper mache so that it would stand up better in the rain and poor weather common in December.
The tree will be up starting the week after Thanksgiving and will remain up until after Christmas.
Neville said she has used the aerospace manufacturing technique for smaller items, like a clipboard, but never for something like the mermaid head, so she’s excited to see it put in place.
That’s one reason the group is using the technique with fiberglass and resin, which also will stand up better to the elements, Neville said.
One of the biggest challenges of the pieces was figuring proportions, Sullivan said.
“We had to get all the pieces to look right,” she said.
