Senior Director at META Reality Labs to lead AI-based Visual Technologies for Northwest Real Estate Technology Firm

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claudiu Bulai, who led the engineering organization of renowned META-Facebook Reality Labs Research, the innovation organization enabling META's Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) initiatives, has joined Quantarium as Chief Innovation Officer.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.