Social Deduction Gaming Meets Virtual Reality with the release of, Decommissioned. A joint venture between Meta and the development team at Gravity Jack

SPOKANE, Wash., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meta is continuing their investment in online communities within the Metaverse, more specifically, for their Oculus Quest virtual reality headset. In a strategic partnership with the digital agency at Gravity Jack, the teams are announcing the release of a social deduction virtual reality game named Decommissioned. Decommissioned is a futuristic space-themed VR experience taking place on the now-colonized planet Mars. With the ability to host up to eight players in real-time, participants must work together to identify who in their group is sabotaging their mission on the red planet -- all while performing in-game tasks aimed at identifying the culprit. If the group fails, their mission on Mars officially becomes Decommissioned.


