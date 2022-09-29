More than 22,000 people registered or checked their registration as a part of When We All Vote's National Voter Registration Week of Action with Michelle Obama, Stephen Curry, Jennifer Lopez and more

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, with the help of volunteers who led more than 150 voter registration events across 30 states, When We All Vote led a National Voter Registration Week of Action that engaged thousands of potential voters across the country to get registered and ready to vote. After the Week of Action and National Black Voter Day, more than 22,000 people registered or checked their registration status with When We All Vote. When We All Vote reached more than 600,000 people on social media, launched partnerships to connect with new voters and engaged talent to merge voting with popular culture.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.