REDMOND, Wash., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Monday is announcing a suite of new AI solutions and improvements to Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit that are designed to transform the nonprofit industry and how fundraisers engage with donors, manage campaigns and optimize operations. In addition, the company announced a limited private preview for nonprofits to experience a new AI-powered fundraising propensity model. Within the preview, participating nonprofits will be able to test new AI tools that give fundraisers the power to do predictive forecasting of fundraising goals with data modeling and identify donors most likely to donate to a campaign, cause or major gift.


