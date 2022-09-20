...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)
REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share, reflecting a 6 cent or 10% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 8, 2022, to shareholders of record on Nov. 17, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 16, 2022.
In addition, the company announced the date for the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting, to be held Dec. 13, 2022. Shareholders at the close of business on Oct. 12, 2022, the record date, will be entitled to vote their shares.
This year's annual shareholders meeting will be held virtually and hosted by Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer; Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer; Brad Smith, vice chair and president; and John W. Thompson, Microsoft lead independent director.
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
