...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air will continue which could
result in deteriorating air quality.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett
and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity and Seattle
and Vicinity.
* WHEN...until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems. Please check with your local air quality
agency for additional details and actions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
