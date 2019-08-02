HOUSTON — Despite not having his best pitch, Wade Miley found a way to get another win on a night he was the beneficiary of an offensive outburst by his Houston Astro teammates.
Miley pitched six strong innings and the Astros backed him up with a season-high six homers to rout the Seattle Mariners 10-2 Friday.
“He had to pitch so differently tonight than he normally does,” manager AJ Hinch said. “He didn’t have his cutter at all so he was pitching with one weapon down and really his best weapon ... because he didn’t have a feel for it. A good night on a night where he didn’t pitch like himself and didn’t use his stuff like he normally does.”
Miley (10-4) allowed three hits and two runs to win his third straight decision and give the Astros three pitchers with 10 wins or more.
Yordan Alvarez, Jake Marisnick, Martin Maldonado and Jose Altuve all connected off Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi (4-8) to leave him tied with Justin Verlander for most home runs allowed in the majors this season at 28.
Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz also homered for Houston, which improved to 10-1 against the Mariners this season.
It was the most home runs that the Astros have hit in a game since also going deep six times in a 17-6 victory over the Twins on May 31, 2017.
The four home runs Kikuchi gave up were a season high and he allowed nine hits for the second time in three starts to lose his third consecutive decision.
“He had a hard time getting the swing and miss,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said of Kikuchi. “They weren’t really biting on the slider tonight. They were on the fastball. They’ve got a good lineup and it’s a deep lineup and you’ve got to make pitches. You’ve got to keep commanding the fastball and he didn’t really have a good command.”
Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer — his 26th of the season — for the Mariners, who lost their second straight after winning their previous six games.
Reggie McClain, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before the game, took over for Kikuchi to start the fifth in his major league debut. He walked Alvarez with one out before Correa hit his third home run since coming off the injured list a week ago to make it 8-0.
Five pitches later Diaz also went deep, putting one in the seats in left field to push it to 9-0.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Mariners: Servais said INF Ryon Healy, who is on the 60-day injured list with spinal stenosis, will have season-ending hip surgery. ... RHP Felix Hernandez, who has been out since May 12 with a strained right shoulder, pitched two perfect innings in a rehabilitation start for the short-season Class A Everett AquaSox on Friday. He struck out two and threw 20 pitches.
UP NEXT
LHP Marco Gonzales (12-8, 4.21 ERA) is scheduled to start for Seattle today. Gonzales allowed six hits and one run in seven innings of an 8-1 win over the Tigers in his last start.
RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-14, 6.07) will make his debut in Houston after being traded from Toronto on Wednesday. Sanchez has lost 13 consecutive decisions to lead the majors in losses, but struck out 10 in his last start and did not factor in the decision in Toronto’s 5-1 loss to the White Sox.
