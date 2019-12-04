MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Tony Miller scored a career-high 18 points and Noah Williams finished with 12 points to lead Washington State to a 78-65 victory over Idaho on Wednesday night.
Miller, who averaged 3.2 points per game entering the night, was 6-of-7 shooting, and made 6-of-8 free throws. Jaylen Shead had eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals in addition to six points.
The bench of Washington State (4-4) stepped up, outscoring the Vandals 38-16 on a night when the Cougars leading scorer CJ Elleby was held to 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting. The Cougars were also more physical on both ends of the floor, winning the rebounding battle 39-29 and had 12 steals.
Despite forcing a season high 16 turnovers on Washington State, Idaho (3-6) was unable to hang with the Cougars in the second half. Scott Blakney had 13 points and Trevon Allen finished with 12 points for the Vandals.
BIG PICTURE
Washington State: After going 1-3 at the Cayman Islands Classic, the Cougars get a much-needed win over regional rival Idaho.
Idaho: The Vandals have lost three in a row and are now 3-6 for the season, after going 5-27 a year ago when they only beat three D-I teams.
UP NEXT
Washington State: The Cougars travel to Spokane on Saturday to play New Mexico State.
Idaho: The Vandals play Cal State Bakersfield at home on Dec. 14.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.