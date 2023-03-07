SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Millig Design Build, an integrated engineering, design, and construction firm, announced that it has been selected by the State of Washington Department of Enterprise Services (DES) to design and install energy-related upgrades at the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia.

The Department of Enterprise Services (DES) operates and maintains over 3 million square feet of state-owned buildings across Washington. DES also administers the Energy Savings Performance Contracting (ESPC) program in Washington, managing a pre-approved list of 14 energy service companies that can be selected by any public entity for turn-key implementation of energy-saving projects.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.