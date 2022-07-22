SEATTLE, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorp School District has awarded a $3M contract to Millig Design Build for turnkey facilities improvements.

Thorp School District is the oldest continuously operating school system in Kittitas County. The District's original 1936 brick school building is on the National Historic Registry and provides heat to occupants through a steam system with no air conditioning or ventilation capabilities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.