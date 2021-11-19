SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the second quarter (Q2) 2021 results of the Milliman Mortgage Default Index (MMDI), which shows the latest monthly estimate of the lifetime default risk of U.S.-backed mortgages.
Learn how the housing market during the global financial crisis compares to the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Q2 2021, the default risk for government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) acquisitions (purchased and refinanced loans backed by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae) increased, from 1.20% in Q1 2021 to 1.48% for acquisitions originating in Q2 2021. For Ginnie Mae loans, the MMDI rate also increased from 7.41% to 8.75% during the same time period. While purchase loans remained strong during Q2, a rise in interest rates led to 30% fewer refinance loans, which are typically viewed as lower-risk.
"We've been seeing default risk climb throughout the first half of 2021, driven primarily by increased economic and borrower risk for new purchase loans," says Jonathan Glowacki, a principal at Milliman and author of the MMDI. "And while today's housing market faintly echoes that of 2007, before the global financial crisis, we see a number of important key factors that differentiate this increase in default risk."
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.