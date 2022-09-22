...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Milliman analysis: Public pension funded ratio dips to 75% as August market losses erode July's gains
Milliman PPFI plans see estimated investment losses of 2.6% in aggregate during August
SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the latest results of its Public Pension Funding Index (PPFI), which consists of the nation's 100 largest public defined benefit pension plans.
Rising interest rates and weak equity returns pushed seven more plans below the 90% funded mark in August
During August, the Milliman 100 PPFI funded ratio declined from 77.3% at the end of July to 75.0% as of August 31. Public plans saw, in aggregate, investment losses of 2.6% for the month, which erased much of the short-term recovery experienced in July. Individual plans' estimated returns ranged from -4.1% to -0.9% for the period. The combined plans lost market value of approximately $118 billion, on top of a net negative cash flow of approximately $8 billion.
"Rising interest rates and weak equity returns pushed seven more plans below the 90% funded mark in August," said Becky Sielman, author of Milliman's PPFI. "Only 19 plans now have a funded status greater than this key ratio, down from 26 plans at the end of July and 46 at the end of 2021—highlighting once more the impact of market performance on public pension plan health."
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.