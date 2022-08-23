...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
Milliman analysis: Public pensions recover majority of June's market losses, reach 77.3% funded as of July 31
Milliman PPFI plans see estimated investment returns of 4.7% in aggregate during July
SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the latest results of its Public Pension Funding Index (PPFI), which consists of the nation's 100 largest public defined benefit pension plans.
The Milliman 100 public pension plans gained market value of approximately $217 billion
During July, the Milliman 100 PPFI funded ratio increased, climbing from 74.0% on June 30 to 77.3% as of July 31. Public pensions recovered the majority of June's market losses, thanks to an estimated 4.7% investment return for these plans, in aggregate. Individual plans' estimated returns ranged from 2.1% to 8.2%. During July, the plans gained market value of approximately $217 billion, which was offset by net negative cash flow of $8 billion.
"July's modest market recovery gave a nice boost to public pension funding, resulting in just over a quarter of the plans in our study now being 90% funded or greater," said Becky Sielman, author of Milliman's PPFI. "That's still far below where we were at the close of 2021, when 46 plans were 90% funded or better – underscoring the importance of market returns on the health of these plans."
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.
