...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to
high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Milliman analysis: Slump in June market causes $262 billion drop in public pension funded status
SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the latest results of its Public Pension Funding Index (PPFI), which consists of the nation's 100 largest public defined benefit pension plans.
"Public pensions have seen their funding tumble during June 2022, thanks to the continuing turmoil in financial markets"
During June, the Milliman 100 public pension funded ratio dropped from 78.4% on May 31, 2022, to 74.0% as of June 30, 2022. The drop in funding was the result of poor investment performance, with PPFI plans experiencing investment losses of 5.13% in aggregate for the month and shedding approximately $240 billion in the market value of assets.
"Public pensions have seen their funding tumble during June 2022, thanks to the continuing turmoil in financial markets," said Becky Sielman, author of Milliman's PPFI. "Combined with the normal growth in liabilities, these public pensions saw their aggregate deficit rise by $262 billion in June alone."
The market decline pushed eight plans below the 90% funded mark as of June 30, 2022; now just 19 plans still stand above this benchmark, compared to 27 on May 31, 2022, and 46 at the close of 2021.
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.