SEATTLE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the addition of Ryan Falls as a consulting actuary and a statewide public pension system marketing lead. Ryan will focus on continuing to expand the firm's statewide public pension consulting business, which already serves many of America's largest and most complex public pension systems.

Ryan brings 25 years of actuarial and benefits consulting experience, specializing in major public employee retirement systems. Prior to joining Milliman, Ryan was the lead actuary for the Arizona State Retirement System, the Teachers Retirement System of Oklahoma, the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, the New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association, and the Employees Retirement System of Texas.


