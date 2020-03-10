“Extra Ordinary” — Expect big things from Maeve Higgins, who plays a paranormally gifted driving instructor recruited to protect a teenage girl from a pop star (Will Forte) who made a deal with the devil. The breezy, cheeky rom-com/possession movie has some of the biggest laughs in any film this year — and some pretty nasty and cool special effects as well. Horror comedy, R, 94 minutes. HHH
“Spenser Confidential” — Mark Wahlberg is in familiar territory playing author Robert B. Parker’s Boston-based private eye as a rabble-rousing tough guy with an essentially good heart. This is a fantastically over-the-top, drive-in B-movie for the streaming generation. Crime action comedy, R, 110 minutes. HHH½
“The Banker” — Charismatic Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson play real-life entrepreneurs who bucked the system in the ‘50s and ‘60s by hiring a white frontman. While delivering an impactful message, this also is a crackling good, emotionally satisfying thriller. Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes. HHH
“Greed” — In director Michael Winterbottom’s thudding, one-note takedown of a fictional avaricious fashion mogul (Steve Coogan), we spend day after day with this cad, learning nothing new as everything he says and does merely reinforces what we already know. Satire, R, 104 minutes. HH
“The Invisible Man” — This version of the classic horror story shifts the focus from the largely unseen sociopath to the target of his torment (Elisabeth Moss), and the result is a fresh, original, heart-stopping and bloody good tale. Horror, R, 122 minutes. HHH½
“Seberg” — There’s about one-third of a good movie in this highly stylized and fictionalized biopic of the actress Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who fell under FBI scrutiny after taking up the causes of the Black Panthers in 1968. Too much time is wasted on a conflicted, fictional FBI agent charged with digging up dirt on her. Biographical drama, R, 103 minutes. H½
“Emma” — This adaptation of the classic Jane Austen story is a tart little gem, bolstered by a bounty of clever and winning performances. Anya Taylor-Joy puts an original stamp on the title role of a young, early-19th-century woman fond of meddling in people’s business. Romantic comedy, PG, 122 minutes. HHH
“Ordinary Love” — While the performances by Lesley Manville as a cancer patient and Liam Neeson as her supportive husband are finely calibrated and the script never feels anything less than believable, there’s something a little bit stagey and underwhelming about a film so heavily dependent on dialogue. Drama, R, 92 minutes. HH½
“Standing Up, Falling Down” — There’s something wonderful, albeit borderline shameless, about a movie that gives Billy Crystal a hall pass to indulge his corniest instincts playing a dermatologist who befriends a would-be stand-up comic half his age (Ben Schwartz). Comedy drama, not rated, 91 minutes. HHH
“The Call of the Wild” — Nobody has been better suited to the role of prospector John Thornton than Harrison Ford. But the dogs and wolves he encounters in this film are computer-generated, and there’s something unsettling and artificial about their overly expressive eyes. Adventure, PG, 105 minutes. HH
“The Lodge” — I suppose we should thank the dad (Richard Armitage) who leaves his children at an isolated mountain home in the care of his troubled fiancee (Riley Keough), because his terrible decisions set the table for this smart, increasingly chilling horror gem. Horror, R, 108 minutes. HHH½
“Fantasy Island” — I loved the idea of turning the cheesy “Fantasy Island” TV series into a horror film, but this movie is all empty calories. It feels like someone planted a half-dozen different scripts all over the island, and the attempt to tie all the stories together is such a stretch, it’s a wonder nobody pulled a hamstring. Horror adventure, PG-13, 109 minutes. HH
“Downhill” — In this pale, tame, broad and soft-edged remake of the far superior Swedish film “Force Majeure,” a dad (Will Ferrell) on a ski vacation ditches his family in a moment when an avalanche seems imminent, to the disgust of his wife (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Comedy drama, R, 86 minutes. HH
“Come As You Are” — Three men with physical disabilities embark on a road trip to a Montreal bordello in a charming film that’s alternately laugh-out-loud funny and reach-for-the-tissues emotional without resorting to maudlin manipulations or shameless grabs for laughs. Comedy drama, not rated, 106 minutes. HHH½
“Birds of Prey” — Now that she’s free of the Joker from “Suicide Squad,” Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) becomes a lot more interesting, a lot more complex, and at times downright likable. Surrounded by a fantastic ensemble cast, she’s front and center in this bone-cracking visual feast, filled with screen-popping sets and costumes. Action fantasy, R, 104 minutes. HHH½
“The Assistant” — Julia Garner (“Ozark”) gives a quietly powerful performance as an entry-level assistant at a movie studio run by an abusive, predatory mogul clearly based on Harvey Weinstein. No blood is shed, and yet “The Assistant” is one seriously chilling monster movie. Drama, R, 87 minutes. HHH
“Coda” — A legendary pianist (Patrick Stewart, perfectly cast) battling stage fright finds encouragement from a journalist (Katie Holmes, equally effective) shadowing him for a profile in a somber and quite lovely film with the subtle pacing and existential angst of a 1970s Scandinavian drama. Drama, not rated, 96 minutes. HHH
“The Rhythm Section” — The convoluted screenplay for this international spy thriller has a grieving heroin addict (Blake Lively) transforming into an expert assassin under the tutelage of a former MI-6 agent (Jude Law). If that sounds like a ludicrous, logic-defying premise, that’s because it is. Action thriller, R, 109 minutes. H½
“The Gentlemen” — Watch Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam and Colin Farrell sink their teeth into bloody rich character roles in Guy Ritchie’s crime-comedy-thriller, and you get the feeling they had as much fun making this movie as we’re having watching it. Crime comedy, R, 113 minutes. HHH½
“Color Out of Space” — Playing a farmer altered by the meteorite that crashed in his yard, Nicolas Cage hits more showy electric notes than Eddie Van Halen onstage circa 1985. He’s a major reason why this wackadoodle sci-fi horror film is so darn fun. Horror, not rated, 110 minutes. HHH
“The Last Full Measure” — This moving and powerful story about the Vietnam War toggles back and forth between the intense 1966 heroics of a U.S. Air Force pararescueman (Jeremy Irvine) and his fellow servicemen’s recollections in the late 1990s. The outstanding ensemble cast includes William Hurt, Ed Harris, Samuel L. Jackson and the late Peter Fonda. Drama, R, 115 minutes. HHHH
