“The Gentlemen” — Watch Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam and Colin Farrell sink their teeth into bloody rich character roles in Guy Ritchie’s crime-comedy-thriller, and you get the feeling they had as much fun making this movie as we’re having watching it. Crime comedy, R, 113 minutes. HHH½
“Color Out of Space” — Playing a farmer altered by the meteorite that crashed in his yard, Nicolas Cage hits more showy electric notes than Eddie Van Halen onstage circa 1985. He’s a major reason why this wackadoodle sci-fi horror film is so darn fun. Horror, not rated, 110 minutes. HHH
“Bad Boys for Life” — Though their buddy cop characters have slowed down some, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are great together as crime fighters who remain partners almost 20 years after “Bad Boys II.” Put reality on hold and just go with it. Action, R, 123 minutes. HHH
“Dolittle” — Robert Downey Jr.’s eyes seem to glaze over with boredom as he plays the widowed doctor who brings his animal friends on a seafaring quest to find a mysterious curative fruit. By the time the doc operates on a flatulent dragon, “Dolittle” has solidified its standing as a spectacularly terrible multivehicle pileup. Fantasy adventure, PG, 101 minutes. HH
“Underwater” — Playing a resourceful engineer at a research station some 7 miles beneath the surface of the ocean, Kristen Stewart leads the likable cast of this laughably ludicrous sci-fi horror flick. The film is weighed down by muddy visuals and gimmicks stolen from better movies, and ultimately sinks like a half-ton boulder. Sci-fi horror, PG-13, 95 minutes. H½
“Just Mercy” — An idealistic young lawyer (Michael B. Jordan) pours his heart and soul into exonerating an innocent Alabama man (Jamie Foxx). The fact-based legal thriller is one of the most predictable movies you’ll ever see, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a solid, inspirational, debate-provoking work. Drama, PG-13, 137 minutes. HHH
“Like a Boss” — The likable Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne play lifelong friends tempted to turn over their struggling cosmetics company to a villainous tycoon (Salma Hayek). It’s just a crass and dumbed-down buddy comedy in lipstick and eyeshadow. Comedy, R, 83 minutes. H1/2
“Spies in Disguise” — This computer-animated adventure benefits from the expert comic timing of Will Smith, providing the voice of a super spy accidentally transformed into a pigeon and forced to team up with a socially awkward tech genius (Tom Holland). It’s terrific family entertainment, popping with bright colors. Animated action, PG, 101 minutes. HHH
“1917” — With brilliant, claustrophobically effective directing choices by Sam Mendes and strong, raw performances from young leads Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, this heart-stopping World War I drama is a unique viewing experience you won’t soon shake off. War action, R, 119 minutes. HHH
“Uncut Gems” — In one of the most authentic deep dives into the world of the gambling addict ever put on film, Adam Sandler’s performance as a New York jeweler with a variety of voracious appetites might just be the best dramatic performance by an actor in all of 2019. Crime comedy, R, 135 minutes. HHHH
“Little Women” — Through the prism of the blazingly talented writer-director Greta Gerwig, it’s as if we’re meeting the March sisters for the very first time, and we’re immediately swept away in a gorgeously filmed, wickedly funny, deeply moving and, yes, empowering story. Drama, PG, 135 minutes. HHHH
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — Action-filled and plot-packed, Episode IX of the space opera saga features a twist and turn and surprise around nearly every corner. It rarely comes close to touching greatness, but it’s a solid, visually dazzling and warm-hearted victory for the Force of quality filmmaking. Fantasy adventure, PG-13, 141 minutes. HHH
“A Hidden Life” — In 1940s Austria, a farmer is jailed for refusing to sign a loyalty oath to Hitler, as his wife and children suffer without him. This is a Terrence Malick film, so you can count on feeling dazzled by spectacular shots of heaven on Earth, and impatient at the sheer overpowering deliberateness of it all. Historical drama, PG-13, 180 minutes. HHH
“Jumanji: The Next Level” — Like 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” this rousing, funny, warm-hearted, old-fashioned adventure movie puts high school students into video game avatars that look like Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and others. There’s more than enough charm to overcome the occasional overlong action sequence. Action adventure, PG-13, 123 minutes. HHH
“Richard Jewell” — The latest economically filmed, well-crafted gem from Clint Eastwood recalls the cop wannabe who was proven innocent after being named as the prime suspect in the 1996 Olympics bombing in Atlanta. Paul Walter Hauser delivers screen-commanding work as the title character. Historical drama, R, 130 minutes. HHH½
“Knives and Skin” — When a teen disappears in a seemingly quiet Midwestern town, reactions range from the strange and disturbing to the REALLY strange and disturbing in this cool and badass and blazingly original social satire/horror thriller. Rating: Thriller, no MPAA rating, 112 minutes. HHH½
“The Two Popes” — With Anthony Hopkins portraying Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce as the cardinal who would become Pope Francis, we have the privilege of seeing two of the world’s finest actors sinking their chops into rich albeit sometimes overly fanciful dialogue. But with an overlong running time, “The Two Popes” is the kind of well-made but flawed release you can wait to catch on home video. Biography, PG-13, 125 minutes. HH½
“A Million Little Pieces” — There’s nothing Hollywood or glamorous about Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s work as self-destructive, hardcore addict James Frey. This is an effective blunt instrument of a film — a rough-edged, unvarnished, painfully accurate portrayal of addiction and rehabilitation. Drama, R, 113 minutes. HHH
“The Aeronauts” — This rousing and (frostbitten) knuckle-biting adventure reteams Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”) for a historic 1862 quest in a hot air balloon to ascend higher than any man or woman had flown up to that moment. The fact-based fairy tale has a distinctly old-fashioned, Saturday afternoon movie vibe. Historical adventure, PG-13, 101 minutes. HHH
“Queen & Slim” — A man and woman on a first date end up on the run after a police encounter goes bad in one of the best and most important movies of the year. Filled with keenly observed social commentary, it also finds time for some soaring moments of inspiration, a little bit of comedic relief and a red-hot romance. Drama, R, 132 minutes. HHHH
“Dark Waters” — Mark Ruffalo plays a real-life crusading attorney who took on the case of a West Virginia farmer convinced that toxic chemical waste from DuPont poisoned his cattle and his land. It’s a role squarely in Ruffalo’s comfort zone, and it’s no surprise he knocks it out of the park. Historical drama, PG-13, 127 minutes. HHH
“Knives Out” — This crackling good, old-fashioned murder mystery is one of those movies where it looks like the immensely appealing cast — including Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans — had as much fun making the film as we have watching it. Murder mystery/comedy, PG-13, 131 minutes. HHH
