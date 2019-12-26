“Uncut Gems” — In one of the most authentic deep dives into the world of the gambling addict ever put on film, Adam Sandler’s performance as a New York jeweler with a variety of voracious appetites might just be the best dramatic performance by an actor in all of 2019. Crime comedy, R, 135 minutes. HHHH
“Little Women” — Through the prism of the blazingly talented writer-director Greta Gerwig, it’s as if we’re meeting the March sisters for the very first time, and we’re immediately swept away in a gorgeously filmed, wickedly funny, deeply moving and, yes, empowering story. Drama, PG, 135 minutes. HHHH
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — Action-filled and plot-packed, Episode IX of the space opera saga features a twist and turn and surprise around nearly every corner. It rarely comes close to touching greatness, but it’s a solid, visually dazzling and warm-hearted victory for the Force of quality filmmaking. Fantasy adventure, PG-13, 141 minutes. HHH
“A Hidden Life” — In 1940s Austria, a farmer is jailed for refusing to sign a loyalty oath to Hitler, as his wife and children suffer without him. This is a Terrence Malick film, so you can count on feeling dazzled by spectacular shots of heaven on Earth, and impatient at the sheer overpowering deliberateness of it all. Historical drama, PG-13, 180 minutes. HHH
“Jumanji: The Next Level” — Like 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” this rousing, funny, warm-hearted, old-fashioned adventure movie puts high school students into video game avatars that look like Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and others. There’s more than enough charm to overcome the occasional overlong action sequence. Action adventure, PG-13, 123 minutes. HHH
“Richard Jewell” — The latest economically filmed, well-crafted gem from Clint Eastwood recalls the cop wannabe who was proven innocent after being named as the prime suspect in the 1996 Olympics bombing in Atlanta. Paul Walter Hauser delivers screen-commanding work as the title character. Historical drama, R, 130 minutes. HHH½
“Knives and Skin” — When a teen disappears in a seemingly quiet Midwestern town, reactions range from the strange and disturbing to the REALLY strange and disturbing in this cool and badass and blazingly original social satire/horror thriller. Rating: Thriller, no MPAA rating, 112 minutes. HHH½
“The Two Popes” — With Anthony Hopkins portraying Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce as the cardinal who would become Pope Francis, we have the privilege of seeing two of the world’s finest actors sinking their chops into rich albeit sometimes overly fanciful dialogue. But with an overlong running time, “The Two Popes” is the kind of well-made but flawed release you can wait to catch on home video. Biography, PG-13, 125 minutes. HH½
“A Million Little Pieces” — There’s nothing Hollywood or glamorous about Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s work as self-destructive, hardcore addict James Frey. This is an effective blunt instrument of a film — a rough-edged, unvarnished, painfully accurate portrayal of addiction and rehabilitation. Drama, R, 113 minutes. HHH
“The Aeronauts” — This rousing and (frostbitten) knuckle-biting adventure reteams Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”) for a historic 1862 quest in a hot air balloon to ascend higher than any man or woman had flown up to that moment. The fact-based fairy tale has a distinctly old-fashioned, Saturday afternoon movie vibe. Historical adventure, PG-13, 101 minutes. HHH
“Queen & Slim” — A man and woman on a first date end up on the run after a police encounter goes bad in one of the best and most important movies of the year. Filled with keenly observed social commentary, it also finds time for some soaring moments of inspiration, a little bit of comedic relief and a red-hot romance. Drama, R, 132 minutes. HHHH
“Dark Waters” — Mark Ruffalo plays a real-life crusading attorney who took on the case of a West Virginia farmer convinced that toxic chemical waste from DuPont poisoned his cattle and his land. It’s a role squarely in Ruffalo’s comfort zone, and it’s no surprise he knocks it out of the park. Historical drama, PG-13, 127 minutes. HHH
“Knives Out” — This crackling good, old-fashioned murder mystery is one of those movies where it looks like the immensely appealing cast — including Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans — had as much fun making the film as we have watching it. Murder mystery/comedy, PG-13, 131 minutes. HHH
“21 Bridges” — In a plot with more holes than a box of doughnuts, Chadwick Boseman plays an NYPD detective who shuts down the bridges out of Manhattan to trap a duo of cop killers. The movie looks cheap and grimy, and the story has supposedly smart people doing really stupid things. Crime action, R, 99 minutes. H½
“Waves” — This beautiful and pensive and heartbreaking drama begins with perfect little moments, all designed to immerse us in the world of a high school wrestler, his sweet little sister and their father and stepmom. But soon we begin to see signs of the tidal wave of trouble ahead. Drama, R, 135 minutes. HHHH
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — It’s a tricky performance for one American icon to play another American icon, but the perfectly cast Tom Hanks expertly captures Fred Rogers’ calming and measured cadence in the story of the cardigan-clad, gentle host of one of the most beloved children’s programs ever to enter our living rooms. Biography, PG, 108 minutes. HHH
“Frozen 2” — An uplifting and true-hearted and worthy (if not equal) sequel to the 2013 mega-blockbuster, this beautifully animated film is sprinkled with good humor and filled with sister-power bonding moments. And there are more than a few trippy, New Age-y detours along the way. Animated fantasy, PG, 103 minutes. HHH
“Honey Boy” — Shia LaBeouf, writer of this film’s sharp and unflinchingly honest screenplay, portrays a fictional version of his own abusive father in a raw and riveting psychodrama based on his beginnings as a child actor. Drama, R, 93 minutes. HHH
“The Report” — Adam Driver does powerful work as a Senate investigator looking into post-9/11 torture tactics sanctioned by the U.S. government. This is a smart, solid and engrossing paper-chase story about one man’s dogged determination. Historical drama, R, 118 minutes. HHH
“Marriage Story” — The funnier moments of this divorce story are reminiscent of 1970s/1980s Woody Allen, whereas the confrontational scenes are more Ingmar Bergman-esque, giving stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson the opportunity to flex their Oscar muscles. Comedy drama, R, 136 minutes. HHH
“Ford v Ferrari” — Christian Bale, playing hotheaded 1960s race car driver Kenny Miles, and Matt Damon, as the auto designer who hires him to help Ford compete at Le Mans, have a relaxed, confident, sometimes very funny chemistry in this rip-roaring and heart-pounding 1960s action/drama. One of the best movies ever made about auto racing. Action biography, PG-13, 152 minutes. HHH½
“The Good Liar” — Even the legendary Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen can’t overcome the convoluted, unfocused and increasingly implausible storyline of this con-game thriller. The more we learn about the main characters, the less we believe they’d do the things they do. Crime thriller, R, 109 minutes. HH
“Last Christmas” — Watch Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding walking the snow-dappled streets of London, lost in each other’s gaze, and you feel as if you’ve landed in Romantic Comedy/Drama Heaven. But this heart-tugging love story rises above the standard, lightweight holiday fare. Romantic comedy, PG-13, 103 minutes. HHH½
“Midway” — In this superficial World War II epic, Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore and Dennis Quaid are among the stars delivering lines straight out of a second-rate, mid-20th-century war movie, while competing with 21st-century CGI pyrotechnics. War action, PG-13, 138 minutes. HH
“Doctor Sleep” — A decades-down-the-road sequel catches up with Danny Torrance, the psychic boy who endured horrific trauma in “The Shining,” in a most satisfying manner. Ewan McGregor is brilliant as grown-up, alcoholic Danny, coming to the aid of a similarly gifted girl (Kyliegh Curran, spectacularly good) in peril. Horror, R, 132 minutes. HHH
“The Irishman” — My only complaint about Martin Scorsese’s epic and masterful American crime saga about a hitman who claims he killed Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa is that the 209-minute running time is too short. This is one of the best films of the decade. Drama, R, 209 minutes. HHHH
“Frankie” — While Isabelle Huppert is magnificent as a dying actress who reunites with her family in picturesque Sintra, Portugal, the sophisticated dialogue often comes across as so “written,” so staged, we can practically see the words on the page as the actors deliver their lines. Drama, PG-13, 100 minutes. HH
“Terminator: Dark Fate” — The sixth film in the 35-year-old franchise tosses aside the third, fourth and fifth entries in the series like a Terminator disposing of a hapless cop, and is so derivative of the second entry, it’s just serving up overcooked leftovers. Linda Hamilton is terrific as the world-weary but still bad Sarah Conner, but she’s saddled with corny dialogue in a storyline that’s like “Judgment Day” meets “Groundhog Day.” Sci-fi action, R, 128 minutes. HH
“Paradise Hills” — In this futuristic psychological thriller, young women (Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald, Awkwafina) are sent to a bizarre island to learn how to embrace subservience. While the fractured fairy tale doesn’t fully jell to become something special, there’s never a dull moment. Fantasy thriller, not rated, 94 minutes. HHH
“Motherless Brooklyn” — With this 1950s period piece, writer-director Edward Norton delivers a richly layered, well-photographed film-noir mystery about a lonely private detective with Tourette’s syndrome. As the star, he proves a great actor can make unfortunate choices and deliver an uneven performance. Drama, R, 144 minutes. HHH
“Harriet” — On balance, this is a formulaic biopic of the great American abolitionist and Civil War hero Harriet Tubman. But thanks to director Kasi Lemmons and a powerful lead performance from Cynthia Erivo, the story comes to life in a crackling slice of historical fiction about a real-life historical action hero. Historical drama, PG-13, 125 minutes. HHH
“Black and Blue” — A rookie cop (Naomie Harris) becomes a target after her bodycam records a corrupt officer executing a teenage drug dealer. When the social commentary comes, it’s far too late in the game to pretend this stereotype-riddled and gratuitously violent nonsense suddenly has a real political conscience. Crime thriller, R, 108 minutes. HH
“The Lighthouse” — A drifter (Robert Pattinson) contracts for a monthlong gig on an isolated, storm-swept island as an apprentice for a crabby old lighthouse keeper (Willem Dafoe). The actors are equally brilliant in this visually striking, claustrophobic, black-and-white horror show. Drama horror, R, 108 minutes. HHH½
“Zombieland: Double Tap” — Yes, we’ve been inundated with the undead since the original “Zombieland” came out in 2009, but in the sequel, it’s so much fun to see Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin reunited as a dysfunctional family of sorts that the zombies are often nothing more than annoying distractions. Rating: Comedy horror, R, 93 minutes. HHH
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — Things don’t go well when Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) brings her sort-of mother, the powerful but misunderstood Maleficent (Angelina Jolie), to a nearby kingdom to meet the queen (Michelle Pfeiffer) whose son she loves. The CGI-laden battle and the magical creatures that emerge feel like something out of a superhero movie. Fantasy adventure, PG, 119 minutes. HHH
