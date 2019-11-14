“Last Christmas” — Watch Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding walking the snow-dappled streets of London, lost in each other’s gaze, and you feel as if you’ve landed in Romantic Comedy/Drama Heaven. But this heart-tugging love story rises above the standard, lightweight holiday fare. Romantic comedy, PG-13, 103 minutes. HHH½
“Doctor Sleep” — A decades-down-the-road sequel catches up with Danny Torrance, the psychic boy who endured horrific trauma in “The Shining,” in a most satisfying manner. Ewan McGregor is brilliant as grown-up, alcoholic Danny, coming to the aid of a similarly gifted girl (Kyliegh Curran, spectacularly good) in peril. Horror, R, 132 minutes. HHH
“The Irishman” — My only complaint about Martin Scorsese’s epic and masterful American crime saga about a hitman who claims he killed Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa is that the 209-minute running time is too short. This is one of the best films of the decade. Drama, R, 209 minutes. HHHH
“Frankie” — While Isabelle Huppert is magnificent as a dying actress who reunites with her family in picturesque Sintra, Portugal, the sophisticated dialogue often comes across as so “written,” so staged, we can practically see the words on the page as the actors deliver their lines. Drama, PG-13, 100 minutes. HH
“Terminator: Dark Fate” — The sixth film in the 35-year-old franchise tosses aside the third, fourth and fifth entries in the series like a Terminator disposing of a hapless cop, and is so derivative of the second entry, it’s just serving up overcooked leftovers. Linda Hamilton is terrific as the world-weary but still bad Sarah Conner, but she’s saddled with corny dialogue in a storyline that’s like “Judgment Day” meets “Groundhog Day.” Sci-fi action, R, 128 minutes. HH
“Paradise Hills” — In this futuristic psychological thriller, young women (Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald, Awkwafina) are sent to a bizarre island to learn how to embrace subservience. While the fractured fairy tale doesn’t fully jell to become something special, there’s never a dull moment. Fantasy thriller, not rated, 94 minutes. HHH
“Motherless Brooklyn” — With this 1950s period piece, writer-director Edward Norton delivers a richly layered, well-photographed film-noir mystery about a lonely private detective with Tourette’s syndrome. As the star, he proves a great actor can make unfortunate choices and deliver an uneven performance. Drama, R, 144 minutes. HHH
“Harriet” — On balance, this is a formulaic biopic of the great American abolitionist and Civil War hero Harriet Tubman. But thanks to director Kasi Lemmons and a powerful lead performance from Cynthia Erivo, the story comes to life in a crackling slice of historical fiction about a real-life historical action hero. Historical drama, PG-13, 125 minutes. HHH
“Black and Blue” — A rookie cop (Naomie Harris) becomes a target after her bodycam records a corrupt officer executing a teenage drug dealer. When the social commentary comes, it’s far too late in the game to pretend this stereotype-riddled and gratuitously violent nonsense suddenly has a real political conscience. Crime thriller, R, 108 minutes. HH
“The Lighthouse” — A drifter (Robert Pattinson) contracts for a monthlong gig on an isolated, storm-swept island as an apprentice for a crabby old lighthouse keeper (Willem Dafoe). The actors are equally brilliant in this visually striking, claustrophobic, black-and-white horror show. Drama horror, R, 108 minutes. HHH½
“Zombieland: Double Tap” — Yes, we’ve been inundated with the undead since the original “Zombieland” came out in 2009, but in the sequel, it’s so much fun to see Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin reunited as a dysfunctional family of sorts that the zombies are often nothing more than annoying distractions. Rating: Comedy horror, R, 93 minutes. HHH
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — Things don’t go well when Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) brings her sort-of mother, the powerful but misunderstood Maleficent (Angelina Jolie), to a nearby kingdom to meet the queen (Michelle Pfeiffer) whose son she loves. The CGI-laden battle and the magical creatures that emerge feel like something out of a superhero movie. Fantasy adventure, PG, 119 minutes. HHH
“The Addams Family” — A computer-animated comedy mires the eccentric kinfolk from Charles Addams’ cartoons in a breezy and intermittently funny but not particularly original story. The often wince-inducing humor is offset by heavy-handed message-sending about tolerance and acceptance and learning how to live and let live. Animated comedy, PG, 105 minutes. HH
“Pain and Glory” — As an ailing filmmaker (Antonio Banderas) hashes out his grievances with his former leading man, flashbacks reveal his childhood with a fierce, protective mother (Penelope Cruz). The small scenes in director Pedro Almodovar’s film add up to a lovely memory piece with some valuable insights about the big picture. Drama, R, 113 minutes. HHH½
“Gemini Man” — A dark-ops agent is hunted by his much younger clone in a mind-numbingly unoriginal international spy thriller. Thanks to the wonders of “de-aging” technology, Will Smith gives two of the worst performances of his career in the same film. Progress! Action thriller, R, 113 minutes. H
“Lucy in the Sky” — Transformed by a space shuttle mission, an astronaut (Natalie Portman) begins drinking and having an extramarital affair with a colleague (Jon Hamm). This irritatingly self-conscious, maddeningly rudderless and scatter-brained story bounces all over the place and never finds an identity. Drama, R, 124 minutes. H½
“Joker” — This chilling character study portrays events in Gotham City that resulted in the transformation of the sad loner Arthur Fleck into the classic supervillain. With maniacal Joaquin Phoenix dominating the screen with his memorably creepy turn, “Joker” will cling to you like the aftermath of an unfortunately realistic nightmare. Comic book thriller, R, 122 minutes. HHH½
“Where’s My Roy Cohn?” — This thorough and insightful documentary makes a convincing case that Cohn, the Joseph McCarthy aide and later cutthroat New York lawyer, was one of the early architects of bitterly divisive, dirty-tricks politics. Director Matt Tyrnauer does a stellar job of patching together clips and photos chronicling Cohn’s attention-getting antics. Documentary, PG-13, 97 minutes. HHH
“Judy” — Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in 1968, unhinged, financially strapped and on her way to London for a desperately needed nightclub engagement. While an impressive impersonation, Zellweger’s performance never resonates as a fully fleshed-out biopic character portrayal. Biography, PG-13, 118 minutes. HH½
