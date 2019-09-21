PULLMAN (AP) — Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew, now the starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars, had a triumphant homecoming at the place where his college heroics revitalized his playing career.
Minshew was in Pullman, Washington, on Saturday to watch the No. 19 Cougars play UCLA.
Minshew was a graduate transfer in the 2018 season. He led the Cougars to a team-record 11 victories and became a folk hero for fans.
Formerly a part-time starter at East Carolina, Minshew threw for 4,776 yards and 38 touchdowns last season. He led Washington State to an 11-2 record and became the Pac-12 offensive player of the year.
He was a sixth-round pick in the NFL draft.
Hundreds of fans lined up to take photos with Minshew, some screaming “I love you,” before the game.
n CLEVELAND — Christian Kirksey’s season is already looking a lot like his 2018.
The Browns placed their linebacker and defensive captain on injured reserve Saturday, a move that will sideline him for at least eight games. Kirksey missed the final seven games last season after he was put on IR with a hamstring injury.
GOLF
n JACKSON, Miss. — Sebastian Munoz made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to take the lead and saved par with a 7-foot putt at the end of his third round Saturday for a 9-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship and a chance to give South America back-to-back winners on the PGA Tour.
Munoz, a 26-year-old from Colombia, had four birdies in the opening five holes at the Country Club of Jackson.
Munoz was at 16-under 200.
n SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Kirk Triplett birdied the final hole Saturday for a 2-under 68 and a share of the lead with Ken Duke going into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Sanford International.
Duke shot 65. This is the first time Duke has started the final round with at least a share of the lead in 488 starts in PGA Tour-sanctioned events. He and Triplett were at 6-under 134.
BASEBALL
n SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have fired Andy Green in the midst of a season-ending collapse.
General manager A.J. Preller announced the firing Saturday, less than 24 hours after the Padres played one of their worst games of the season in a 9-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Green was 274-366 since being hired before the 2016 season.
n NEW YORK — The playoff-bound Yankees dodged a September scare.
An MRI of Gleyber Torres’ achy right hamstring came back negative, a day after the star second baseman fell awkwardly fielding a ground ball.
AUTO RACING
n MONTEREY, Calif. — Colton Herta shifted the spotlight away from IndyCar’s championship race with yet another masterful drive around Laguna Seca Raceway.
The 19-year-old rookie won the pole for Sunday’s season-ending race roughly an hour after Andretti Autosport said it was pulling Herta inside its organization next season. It’s capped a masterful debut weekend at Laguna Seca for Herta, who has been one of the fastest drivers in every session.
n LAGUNA SECA, Calif. — Takuma Sato will return to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing next season and Colton Herta was pulled inside the Andretti Autosport camp as IndyCar drivers are securing their 2020 plans.
Rahal said Saturday it had picked up the option for next year on Sato, a former Indianapolis 500 winner who has won twice this season for RLL
TENNIS
n GENEVA — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won their singles matches Saturday to help Team Europe retain its lead over Team World on Day 2 of the Laver Cup.
Using some courtside coaching from Nadal, Federer rallied late and raised his game in the decisive super-tiebreaker to beat Nick Kyrgios 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7 in the afternoon session.
Nadal opened the evening session by beating Milos Raonic 6-3, 7-6 (1), and was quickly back on court partnering Stefanos Tsitsipas in the day’s doubles rubber. Kyrgios and Jack Sock won that match 6-4, 3-6, 10-6, scoring two key points for the world team which trails Europe 7-5 ahead of the final four matches Sunday.
John Isner began Saturday’s play with a win for Team World, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-1 over Alexander Zverev.
The third edition of the annual Laver Cup is decided Sunday by a doubles match, then three more singles — each worth three points with 13 needed for overall victory.
