Complimentary Access Available to All Women in the U.S. & Canada During the Month of May for the Only Program of its Kind Endorsed by Top Doctors at the Harvard Medical School
SPOKANE, Wash., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Miss America Organization, SANESolution, and a top Harvard Medical Doctor announced the launch of SANE's Evidence-Based Body Positive Wellness program and complimentary access for all women in the United States and Canada throughout National Women's Health Month.
The next phase of the new evidence-based body positivity movement to end body shame and diabesity by enabling all women to focus on how their body performs, and not how it looks, together Miss America and SANESolution are providing the curriculum and resources for a proven path for women so that they can make the highest quality dietary and lifestyle choices for one's goals.
Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANE's evidence-based body positivity wellness curriculum is the only program of its kind endorsed by top doctors at the Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA, and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books and the award-winning documentary BETTER that debuted top three on Apple earlier last year.
To celebrate National Women's Health Month in May, the SANE Evidence-Based Body Positive Wellness program is now available at no charge and will offer: Step-By-Step Video Training Program, 1-on-1 Phone Coaching + Group Coaching, a Proprietary "Food Quality" tracking app, as well as recipes, meal plans, exercise plans, and everything else needed to both love one's body as it is AND to maximize its performance.
"True body positivity means your body empowers you in every way. If your body isn't completely empowering you, you deserve better," said Jonathan Bailor, CEO and Founder of SANESolution. "Together with Harvard Medical School doctors and the Miss America Organization we've developed a program to provide everybody with everything needed to ensure every body performs at its best."
With Miss America ushering in their 100th Anniversary in 2021, SANESolution Founder, and BETTER Executive Producer, Jonathan Bailor, has been their Peak Wellness Partner and Personal Growth Advisor to further the organization's initiative of redefining women's wellness to be focused on optimal performance, rather than physical appearance.
Throughout last year, Miss America, SANESolution, and BETTER have been providing the next generation of female leaders life-long wellness education, tools, and community. Based on the modern science of optimal nutrition, fitness, and mindset, this has ensured every candidate and that every 'body' can experience greatness as they enact their missions in the world.
"We are excited to partner with SANESolution and Jonathan Bailor to provide a science-backed program endorsed by Harvard medical doctors for optimal women's wellness as we continue our commitment to helping women be the best versions of themselves," commented Shantel Krebs, Chair of the Board, and CEO of Miss America. "An important initiative for the future of our organization, having access to their curriculum will give our candidates and community the tools to learn a better way to take care of themselves and their loved ones."
Recognizing that greatness comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors, together SANESolution, BETTER, Jonathan Bailor, and the Miss America Organization are committed to women achieving optimal performance and wellness so they can enjoy a body that enables but does not define them.
"The scientific foundation for optimal nutrition and wellness has strengthened over the past decade. By culling the literature and synthesizing results of so many clinical studies, Jonathan Bailor presents a program that is based on rigorous science," commented Dr. JoAnn Manson, Chief, Division of Preventive Medicine Brigham and Women's Hospital, Professor of Medicine, and the Michael and Lee Bell Professor of Women's Health Harvard Medical School. "We can make the right choices that will help us stay physically active, eat healthy foods, and cut our risk of chronic disease. As a treasure trove of trustworthy information and sound facts, Jonathan points the way to taking charge of our own destinies."
The BETTER movie, which debuted top three on the Apple charts in the summer of 2021, is a transformative food, diabetes, and evidence-based body positivity documentary that examines a new, empowering, and unifying way of eating, thinking, and living. Attempting to put an end to the "diet wars," BETTER aims to eliminate confusing and conflicting diet information while curbing "Diabesity" (diabetes that occurs with obesity) – one of the greatest medical health crises the world has ever faced. BETTER was shot on-location at Harvard Medical School and follows renowned Harvard doctors leading the revolution to end the obesity and diabetes epidemics. These include Dr. David Ludwig, Dr. JoAnn Manson, Dr. Kirsten Davison, and Dr. John Ratey.
Bringing the movie to life in all too relatable ways, BETTER showcases inspiring success stories along with intimate testimonials by everyday Americans who have overcome discrimination, prejudice, depression, shame, and humiliation.
For more information on the SANE Evidence-Based Body Positivity program visit: https://sanesolution.com/lp/program/. For more information on Miss America, visit: https://www.missamerica.org. For more information on SANESolution, visit https://store.sanesolution.com, and for more information on BETTER visit: https://bettermovie.com/.
About Miss America Organization:
Since its founding in 1921, The Miss America Organization continues to be one of the most recognizable household names in America empowering young women through education, professional development, advocacy, and community service. The Organization awards more than five million dollars in cash scholarships and millions more in-kind per year through its Teen and College divisions at the local, state, and national levels. The Organization is made up of over 1,200 licensed local programs under its 50 state organizations and the District of Columbia. The Miss America Organization, Inc. is a 501(c)4 non-profit. Scholarships awarded by the Miss America Organization are administered by The Miss America Foundation, a licensed 501(c)3 non-profit. For more information, visit https://www.missamerica.org/
About SANESolution:
SANESolution is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANESolution's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program endorsed by top doctors at the Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA, and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books, and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANESolution has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANESolution is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANESolution was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: https://store.sanesolution.com
ABOUT BETTER:
BETTER is a transformative food documentary that examines a new, empowering, and unifying way of eating, thinking, and living – because now more than ever, everyone needs a simple way to protect their mental and physical health. Unveiling a revolutionary way of eating endorsed by top medical doctors at Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, and The Mayo Clinic, and # 1 New York Times best-selling authors, BETTER attempts to put an end to the "diet wars" with a scientifically backed approach that clarifies the confusing and conflicting diet information while curbing diabetes and obesity (Diabesity). It also features inspiring success stories along with intimate testimonials by everyday Americans who have struggled with negative body image, vulnerability, feelings of inadequacy, and humiliation that bring the movie to life in all too relatable ways. For more information, visit: https://bettermovie.com
About Jonathan Bailor:
Jonathan Bailor is the Founder, CEO, and Chief Scientist of the world's fastest growing evidence-based wellness program SANESolution. He founded the field of Wellness Engineering and authored the New York Times best seller The Calorie Myth and The Setpoint Diet, starred in and produced the award-winning movie BETTER, has registered over 26 patents, has spoken at Fortune 100 companies and TED conferences for over a decade, and created the best-selling brain, gut, and hormone supplements Vitaae, Viscera-3, Luminae, and Aamia. His work has been endorsed and implemented by top doctors from Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA. Jonathan lives outside Seattle with his wife, Angela, and daughters Aavia and Keirra. For more information, visit: https://jonathanbailor.com/
