MOSES LAKE, Wash., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mississippi Silicon LLC, a leading global producer of silicon metal, announced plans to work with REC Silicon to help establish a low-carbon and fully traceable U.S.-based solar supply chain. The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) committing them to negotiate a raw material supply agreement.

Recent investment by the Hanwha Group into REC Silicon, in conjunction with Hanwha's subsidiary Qcells, moves REC to expand its relationship with Mississippi Silicon to support the development of an end-to-end U.S. solar supply chain from silicon metal and polysilicon to fully assembled solar modules. The plan follows the August 18 passage of the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act (SEMA) as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, expanding U.S. production of polysilicon and metallurgical grade silicon.

