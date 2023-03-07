Mitz Banarjee

SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glamhive Inc., the styling platform that connects celebrity and elite stylists with customers worldwide, is pleased to announce the newest addition to its board of directors and investor, Mitz Banarjee. Banarjee has over 20 years of experience leading organizations and is known for his expertise in managing people, performance, product innovation, and strategy for SaaS and technology companies. 

"Glamhive is democratizing personal styling that in the past has been only accessible to the rich and famous. With Glamhive, anyone can access the best stylists in the world," says Banarjee, who is also an advisor to Waterplan, Xplore, and Univoice. "At its core Glamhive is a scalable software platform that is globally accessible. With Stephanie's passion behind it, Glamhive is in the business of delivering "confidence" to its clients through style and glamour. I am very honored to be on the Board of Directors, to work with Stephanie, and to help the Glamhive team reach new heights."


