Washington's largest private, infill homebuilder partners with 425 Magazine to showcase modern luxury built with tranquil livability and innovation in mind

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MN CUSTOM HOMES, the state's largest private homebuilder specializing in single-family, infill homesites, is pleased to announce that it has completed the second of its Northwest Idea Houses in partnership with 425 Magazine. The home is located in the Clyde Hill community at 9003 Points Drive and features five bedrooms ensuite with walk-in closets, separate bonus and theater rooms, and a main-floor generational retreat – all of which were featured in the January issue of 425 Magazine.


