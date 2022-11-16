SnowConvert for PySpark automatically converts PySpark code to Snowpark.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mobilize.Net announced SnowConvert for PySpark Code Conversion Tool. This tool automatically converts Spark workloads written in Python to Snowpark and greatly reduces the time, cost, and risk to migration from Spark to Snowflake using Snowpark. More information on SnowConvert for PySpark can be found at https://www.mobilize.net/products/database-migrations/pyspark-to-snowflake.
SnowConvert for PySpark Technical Specifications
The migration experts at Mobilize.Net are available to transfer Apache Spark Python code (and any proprietary scripts) over to Snowflake. Specifically:
Python functions utilizing the Spark API are converted to an equivalent that works inside of Snowflake utilizing the Snowpark API
Spark SQL functions converted to UDF's in Snowflake SQL as either:
Mobilize.Net builds the world's highest fidelity source code understanding and translation technology. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code reducing the risk, cost, and time it takes to migrate to today's cloud platforms. SnowConvert by Mobilize.Net is Snowflake's chosen solution for migrating customer workloads to Snowflake. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, Washington. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net.
